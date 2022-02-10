BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut BP from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank raised BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.80.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. BP has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BP by 15.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after buying an additional 258,408 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of BP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BP by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in BP by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in BP by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 611,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.