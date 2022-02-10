BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 700 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.54) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 360 ($4.87) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($8.11) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.46) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.42) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of LON BP.B opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £35.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 184.81. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 173 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.70).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

