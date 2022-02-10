Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.22% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $492.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.72. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

