British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,287.00

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,287 ($44.45) and last traded at GBX 3,277 ($44.31), with a volume of 427688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,254 ($44.00).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BATS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.62) to GBX 3,400 ($45.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.74) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,556 ($48.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,909.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,729.81. The company has a market capitalization of £75.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.73) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

