Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.860-$1.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.08.

NYSE BRX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.50. 239,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 135.21%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brixmor Property Group stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

