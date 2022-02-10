Brokerages Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Fulton Financial reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on FULT shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fulton Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.54. 21,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,365. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

