Brokerages Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to post sales of $436.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.54 million to $477.92 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $322.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

HBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBM opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

