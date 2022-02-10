Brokerages Anticipate Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to announce sales of $50.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.44 million and the lowest is $45.90 million. Impinj posted sales of $45.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $232.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $243.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $293.65 million, with estimates ranging from $283.60 million to $303.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.63. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $113,670.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock worth $79,130,883. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PI traded down $17.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.97. 32,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,411. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92. Impinj has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

