Brokerages Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Post Earnings of $6.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce $6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.26. W.W. Grainger posted earnings of $4.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $24.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $24.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $27.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.25 to $28.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $489.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $367.00 and a 12 month high of $527.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $501.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

