Brokerages Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Post $3.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to announce $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.15. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings of $3.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $13.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,931 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $277.24 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.86.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

