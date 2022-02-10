Brokerages Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post sales of $19.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $20.40 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $19.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $84.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $86.80 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $90.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.97. 16,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,833. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

