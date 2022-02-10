Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $1.44. Churchill Downs reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 489.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

CHDN stock traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.88. 99,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.87. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

