Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $1.44. Churchill Downs reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 489.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

CHDN stock traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.88. 99,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.87. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

