Brokerages Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $678.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will post $678.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $670.54 million and the highest is $686.96 million. Farfetch posted sales of $540.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

FTCH opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383,872 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Farfetch in the third quarter worth $432,446,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,136,000 after buying an additional 5,185,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,809,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

