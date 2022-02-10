Brokerages Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

KMB stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $130.95. 2,103,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,276. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.31 and a 200-day moving average of $136.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.