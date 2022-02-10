Brokerages Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.20. 529,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,720. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

