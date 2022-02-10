Brokerages Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,943,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,973,000 after buying an additional 208,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after buying an additional 1,059,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,392,000 after purchasing an additional 289,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,815,000 after purchasing an additional 112,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,159,000 after purchasing an additional 73,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

