Brokerages Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,943,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,973,000 after buying an additional 208,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after buying an additional 1,059,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,392,000 after purchasing an additional 289,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,815,000 after purchasing an additional 112,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,159,000 after purchasing an additional 73,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.