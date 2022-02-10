Brokerages Set Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) PT at $10.17

Shares of Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTC CMPX opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

