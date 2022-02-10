Brokerages Set LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Price Target at $37.75

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

LTC Properties stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 152,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 44,912 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 36,584 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

