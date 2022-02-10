Brokerages Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT at $67.00

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSAT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Viasat alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the third quarter worth about $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 25.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 317,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,746. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Viasat will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.