Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tango Therapeutics Inc’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.95) for the year.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million.
TNGX stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $18.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
