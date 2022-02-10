Brokers Issue Forecasts for TFI International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.99.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $110.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.17. TFI International has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

