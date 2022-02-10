Brokers Set Expectations for Axcelis Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $225,836.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

