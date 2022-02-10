Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Shares Gap Up to $58.16

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.16, but opened at $61.33. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares last traded at $61.33, with a volume of 99 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BAMR)
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
