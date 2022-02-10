Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.15% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,569.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 47.31. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.