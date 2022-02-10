Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.600-$10.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.Brunswick also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.71.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.27. 598,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,751. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

