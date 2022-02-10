Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24. 921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 250,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $903.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of -1.69.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,122,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,077,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,196,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,792,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,204,000 after purchasing an additional 329,730 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 310,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

