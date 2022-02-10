BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

NYSE BWXT traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $45.46. 2,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,418. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 818,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,567,000 after buying an additional 58,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.