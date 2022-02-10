Byron L. Boston Buys 12,600 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $20.51.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 170.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on DX shares. Jonestrading cut their target price on Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.
