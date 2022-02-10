Byron L. Boston Buys 12,600 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 170.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 45.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DX shares. Jonestrading cut their target price on Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

