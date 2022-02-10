Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Trimmed by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,900 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,233 shares of company stock worth $19,623,405 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $151.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

