Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

CHW opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

