Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.
CHW opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.