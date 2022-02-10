Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Shares Up 0.5%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFWFF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

