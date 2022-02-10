California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Sells 50,000 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Ares Management Llc sold 45,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $1,980,900.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $2,131,000.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Ares Management Llc sold 13,128 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $558,202.56.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $3,018,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $4,373,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,765,030.96.

On Monday, December 27th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $2,156,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Ares Management Llc sold 541 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $23,024.96.

On Friday, December 17th, Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $130,602.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $2,133,500.00.

NYSE:CRC opened at $40.65 on Thursday. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 1,325.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92,484 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in California Resources by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 605,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 152,549 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in California Resources by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth $3,943,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in California Resources by 2,918.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,882,000 after purchasing an additional 993,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

