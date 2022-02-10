Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $174 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.22 million.

Several research firms have commented on CALX. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital upped their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.88.

NYSE:CALX traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.97. 30,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,002. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.61.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,250 over the last 90 days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Calix by 553.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 119,289 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 562.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Calix by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Calix by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Calix by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

