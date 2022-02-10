Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Camping World were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 286.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Camping World by 56.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camping World by 17.2% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 3.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWH. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

