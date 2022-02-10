Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Price Target to $7.00

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 230.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. reduced their price target on Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Clever Leaves stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.12. 721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,151. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Clever Leaves has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 173.72% and a negative return on equity of 36.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the second quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

