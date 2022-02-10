Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Target Price to GBX 185

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 195 ($2.64) to GBX 185 ($2.50) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

GENL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 213 ($2.88) to GBX 192 ($2.60) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. raised their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 215 ($2.91) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

LON:GENL opened at GBX 146.20 ($1.98) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 137. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 113.85 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.80 ($2.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of £406.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

