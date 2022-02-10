Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 167.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after buying an additional 232,464 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $125.07. The stock had a trading volume of 38,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,134. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.58 and a 200-day moving average of $121.03. The company has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.