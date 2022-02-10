Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €80.00 ($91.95) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($82.76) target price on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($83.91) target price on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($80.46) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($91.95) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($95.40) target price on Cancom in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €73.50 ($84.48).

Shares of ETR COK opened at €50.80 ($58.39) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.17. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.67. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €45.97 ($52.84) and a fifty-two week high of €64.82 ($74.51).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

