Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.24 billion-$32.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.09 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of CAJ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 261,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,884. Canon has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Canon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 89.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 26.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 35,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

