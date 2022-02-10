Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.

CGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 15.0% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 11.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

