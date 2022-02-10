Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at MKM Partners from C$28.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.58.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$11.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a PE ratio of -3.27. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$8.42 and a 12-month high of C$71.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.