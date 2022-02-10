Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 634,000 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 634,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,575,000. Encompass Health makes up 1.7% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,533,000 after acquiring an additional 126,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.29. 7,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

