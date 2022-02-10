Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,926,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,354 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.41% of Capital City Bank Group worth $47,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCBG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $466.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.