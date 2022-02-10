Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Capri traded as high as $70.68 and last traded at $70.11, with a volume of 44562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.32.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.05.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

