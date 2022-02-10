Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 229,595 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of PNM Resources worth $22,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,895. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 58.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

