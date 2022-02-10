Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,920,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter worth $1,658,000.

Get Artemis Strategic Investment alerts:

Shares of ARTEU remained flat at $$10.04 during trading hours on Thursday. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.