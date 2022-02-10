Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.3% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $8,088,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,318,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Repligen by 19.2% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.25. 2,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.70. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

