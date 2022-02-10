Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPOF. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 361.8% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 170,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133,801 shares in the last quarter. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 99,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.94. 5,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,411. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.