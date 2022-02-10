Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Carlisle Companies worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $3,062,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $651,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 473.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $228.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.88 and a 1 year high of $250.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

