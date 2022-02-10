Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,382 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.46% of Carlisle Companies worth $47,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,736,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

Shares of CSL opened at $228.89 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.88 and a fifty-two week high of $250.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.30. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

